The Daily Mail:

Minnesota medical worker has both of her legs AMPUTATED after contracting COVID-19 just days after receiving her second vaccine dose

Jummai Nache, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, received the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine on February 1

Days later, she felt chest pains and was rushed to the hospital, where she tested positive for the virus

Doctors diagnosed her with arterial blood clots multiple inflammatory syndrome (MIS), a condition where multiple organs in the body become inflamed.

Jummai’s health rapidly deteriorated and she had to have of her legs amputated

Medical experts are unsure whether the vaccine caused her complications, while her husband searches for answers

Jummai will soon need her hands amputated as well, though her heart has fully recovered

A Minnesota woman who contracted COVID-19 after getting vaccinated had to have both of her legs amputated, and will soon have her hands amputated as well.

Jummai Nache, a medical assistant from Minneapolis, received the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on February 1.

A few days later on February 6, her husband, Philip, took her to urgent care after she felt chest pains.

A day later, she tested positive for COVID-19, and her condition quickly deteriorated, leading to hospitalization and eventual amputation.

Philip is now searching for answers to the true cause of his wife’s condition.

‘Jummai and I were shocked when we received the result that she was Covid-19 positive because she had not manifested any symptom before taking the shot,’ Philip wrote in a letter attached to a GoFundMe for the couple.

‘But we later accepted that perhaps, the virus and the vaccine together contributed to the adverse reaction on her body based on the report of the Infectious Disease physician that Jummai was asymptomatic.’

In the letter, Philip goes into detail about the conditions his wife suffered, and the months of work with medical experts he undertook to figure out what exactly happened.

More at The Daily Mail