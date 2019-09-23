CBS MINNESOTA:

A former St. Louis Park man is in a Syrian prison right now, one of thousands of captured ISIS fighters.

CBS News’ Holly Williams found the 22-year-old man while covering a story on a prison full of foreign ISIS fighters in North Eastern Syria.

Abdelhamid Al-Madioum wants to come back to the U.S., where he would face federal charges and at least 15 years in prison if convicted.

He told CBS’ Holly Williams, “My name is Abdel. I come from Minnesota.” He added, “I lived in the suburbs of Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Eden Prairie.”

Al-Madioum is now 22. His former home was in St. Louis Park and he graduated from Hopkins High School in 2014. In 2015, he was a student at Normandale Community College and working part-time in the school’s IT department. Court Documents say during a 2015 family vacation to Morocco, he slipped away, taking a solo flight to Istanbul. From there, he made his way to ISIS in Iraq.

He said he was shown ISIS propaganda of ISIS members helping refugees and thought that is what he would do.