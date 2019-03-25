JEWISH NEWS SYNDICATE

Two Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota have put forward a bill that would place anti-Semitic Islamist organizations—and specifically, their demonstrably anti-Semitic officials—in charge of a “taskforce on the consequences of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.” Sponsored by Democratic Representatives Jay Xiong, Carlos Mariani and Aisha Gomez, H.F 2587 seeks to “analyze the impact of Islamophobia and antisemitism, recommend actions to improve the safety of Minnesota’s Muslim and Jewish communities, increase participation by the Muslim and Jewish communities in civic life, and recommend possible legislative action.” In the wake of the New Zealand massacre by a self-proclaimed “eco-fascist,” and with rising anti-Semitism, including from Minnesota’s own U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who could object to the Minnesota legislature seeking to combat hate? But there is one very good reason to be concerned: The bill seeks to place anti-Semitic activists from anti-Semitic organizations in charge of the taskforce. The proposed legislation specifically calls for taskforce leaders to include the executive directors of Darul Farooq Center, the Islamic Association of North America, the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Muslim American Society (MAS).

