Fox News:
Republicans rejected three proposals, according to FOX 9, including:
- any defunding of the police
- granting voting rights to felons
- giving the Attorney General jurisdiction over police-involved deaths.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz expressed his frustration Saturday after a weeks-long special session in the state’s senate failed to pass a police reform bill.
Walz said he was “embarrassed” a decision couldn’t be made after the death of George Floyd “and a national reckoning on race and police accountability.”
Minnesota State Senate Republicans had said they would review changes Democratic lawmakers proposed within a week, officially wrapping everything up Friday — despite having no official deadline.
Republican lawmakers gave what they called “one final offer” on police reforms, which Democrats said fell short of any real changes.
