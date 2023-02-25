Democrats in Minnesota have advanced a plan to give driver’s licenses to potentially 77,000 eligible illegal aliens.

This week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota state senate passed a bill in a 34-31 vote that will eliminate the legal residency requirement for obtaining a driver’s license in the state. Instead, illegal aliens would be able to secure licenses to legally drive vehicles.

The bill will now head back to the Minnesota state house for approval. Gov. Tim Walz (D) has said he will sign the bill if it reaches his desk. The bill overturns a prior law signed by former Gov. Tim Pawlenty (R).

In California, one of the first states to pass such a law, more than a million illegal aliens have been allowed to secure driver’s licenses since 2015. Put another way, nearly 40 percent of California’s illegal alien population now has a driver’s license.

Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens are vital for the open borders lobby because when illegal aliens are pulled over by local police, driving without a driver’s license is the first criminal charge that can put them in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

In fiscal year 2022, illegal aliens with more than 17,500 drunk driving convictions were arrested by ICE agents. Illegal aliens with more than 8,700 drunk driving charges against them were also arrested by ICE agents within the same time period.

