ROME — Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester has blasted a new Minnesota abortion law as “morally outrageous” and “the worst kind of barbarism.”

In a video posted on social media, Bishop Barron described the bill signed this week by Democrat Gov. Tim Walz as “the most radical abortion law in the country” while calling on Americans to “stand against this barbarism.”

The law, whose full title is the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act, establishes abortion up to birth for any reason as “a fundamental right” in Minnesota.

“Every individual who becomes pregnant has a fundamental right to continue the pregnancy and give birth, or obtain an abortion, and to make autonomous decisions about how to exercise this fundamental right,” the law stipulates.

“Basically, it eliminates any kind of parental notifications so a 12-year-old child can get an abortion without even telling her parents about it,” Barron said.

“But the worst thing is that it basically permits abortion all the way through pregnancy up to the very end and indeed if a child somehow survives a botched abortion the law now prohibits any attempt to save that child’s life,” he added.

