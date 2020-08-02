The National File:

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison suggests they talk to a “somebody who is trained in helping” instead.

Minnesota Attorney General and former vice-chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Keith Ellison suggested that women who are victims of sexual assault should contact a therapist instead of calling the police on their assailant.

The Federalist reports that Ellison made the remarks during a Zoom discussion with Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), one of the prospective Democratic vice-presidential candidates.

“If you’re a woman who’s been a victim of a sexual assault, and the assailant ran away, wouldn’t you rather talk to somebody who is trained in helping you deal with what you’re dealing with, as opposed to somebody whose main training is that they know how to use a firearm? Right?” Ellison told Bass.

His listeners don’t look convinced.

Ellison has previously himself been involved in a violent altercation with Amy Louise Alexander, a former girlfriend he was having an affair with. Another former girlfriend, Karen Monahan, has accused Ellison of giving her “complex PTSD” through repeated physical abuse. Monahan alleged the abuse took place while Ellison was serving as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

