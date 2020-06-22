CBS News – Minneapolis:

Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting in the Uptown area left one person dead and 11 others injured early Sunday morning — one of several reported shootings in the city in just a matter of hours.

NOTE – Since last Sunday, 44 people have been shot in Minneapolis.

The shooting broke out shortly after midnight in the city’s trendy Uptown neighborhood, a nightlife hub with bars, restaurants and retail including Apple and Fjallraven stores.

Community activist KG Wilson livestreamed the aftermath on Facebook, showing crowds of people and police responding to the injured.

“I don’t know if they breathing or not right now,” Wilson said in the video.

Police first said 10 people had been shot with “various severity levels of injuries,” but revised their total to 12 in a tweet posted just after 3 a.m.

One of the victims, Cody Pollard, later died at the hospital. WCCO spoke with his sister, LaToya Pollard, who said he was a father of two and worked as a barber. She says their family is broken, and is asking for prayers.

Local news report enumerates the recent deaths and discussese how to help the “youths” who are causing it.

