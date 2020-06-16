New York Post:

A Minneapolis police dispatcher became so alarmed when she watched George Floyd’s arrest in real time that she called in a supervisor, according to reports.

“I don’t know, you can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have the cameras up for (squad) 320’s call, and … I don’t know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man,” the unnamed dispatcher said in a call to the supervisor, the Star-Tribune reported.

“So, I don’t know if they needed you or not, but they haven’t said anything to me,” the dispatcher said.

“Yeah,” the supervisor responded, “they haven’t said anything yet … just a takedown, which doesn’t count, but I’ll find out.”

“No problem,” the dispatcher answered. “We don’t get to ever see it, so when we see it, we’re just like, well, that looks a little different.”

Read more at The New York Post