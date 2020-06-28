Fox News:

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a proposal to eliminate the city’s police department Friday, initiating steps toward establishing a new “holistic” approach to public safety.

Several Minneapolis City Council members who have received death threats following their calls to defund the police after the death of George Floyd have been assigned private security details — reportedly costing the city $4,500 a day in taxpayer dollars.

According to information obtained by Fox News, the city has spent $63,000 on private security over the last three weeks.

“The names of the people getting security details are not public,” a city spokesperson told Fox News Saturday.

The names of three council members who are receiving private security detail have already been made public, two of whom interviewed with local affiliate Fox 9 on Friday. The spokesperson did not respond to Fox News’ questions about whether or not there were additional council members receiving security detail.

The threats reportedly came after the council members were vocal in their calls to defund the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

