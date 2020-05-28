New York Post:

Disturbing video shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee pinned on the neck of a moaning black man, who later died.

The footage, which was shared by bystander Darnella Frazier, showed the man appearing to be in distress on the ground at the rear of a squad car.

“I cannot breathe! I cannot breathe!” the man yells in the video posted to Facebook. “Don’t kill me!”

In the clip, onlookers repeatedly plead with the officer, who is white, to take his knee off the man’s neck. At one point, the man becomes unresponsive.

“Bro, he’s not even f–king moving!” one says to police. “Get off of his neck!”

