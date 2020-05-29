The Washington Times:

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder Friday in connection with the death of George Floyd.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter in a Friday afternoon press conference.

Mr. Freeman’s announcement came after Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Mark Harrington told reporters that the just-fired officer was taken into custody by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, according to multiple reports.

