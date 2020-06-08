GATEWAY PUNDIT

CAMEROTA: "What if in the middle of the night my home is broken into. Who do I call?"



BENDER: "Yes, I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors. And I know — and myself, too, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege." pic.twitter.com/WhubQ9yJIf — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 8, 2020

After nearly two weeks of violence, mayhem, and rioting in Minneapolis, the City Council on Sunday voted on their intent to disband the police department. The wild proposal would invest in “community-led public safety” instead of police officers. “We are here today because George Floyd was killed by the Minneapolis Police Department. We are also here because, here in Minneapolis and in cities across the United States, it is clear that our existing system of policing and public safety isn’t working for so many of our neighbors,” Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said in a written statement Sunday, obtained by the Appeal. “Our efforts at incremental reform have failed.” The effort has a veto-proof majority in the council, and many of the members have been publicly outspoken about their disdain for the police department.

