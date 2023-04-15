Minneapolis will allow broadcasts of the Muslim call to prayer at all hours, becoming the first major U.S. city to allow the announcement or ‘adhan’ to be heard over speakers five times a day, year-round.

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously agreed Thursday to amend the city’s noise ordinance, which had prevented dawn and late evening calls at certain times of the year due to noise restrictions, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The vote came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan . ‘The Constitution doesn’t sleep at night,’ said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, after the vote.

He said the action in Minneapolis shows the world that a ‘nation founded on freedom of religion makes good on its promise.’

