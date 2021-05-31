Breitbart:

A Minneapolis man whose six-year-old granddaughter was killed by a stray bullet inside her mom’s car is reportedly rejecting calls to defund the police.

“K.G. Wilson’s granddaughter, Aniya Allen, was shot in the head as she and her mother were believed to have been caught in the crossfire between rival gangs,” Fox News reported Friday.

The 53-year-old anti-violence activist who has worked to get children off the streets and help families affected by violence for about two decades, said Thursday defunding the police “is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

“I can tell you this, if I was a criminal, I would support it,” he noted, adding, “I would love it.”

The pro-peace advocate said communities facing rising violent crime need police officers. His young granddaughter was one of three kids hit by stray bullets over a two-week period in the same Minneapolis neighborhood, the Fox report stated.

Since then, he has been urging citizens with information regarding the shooters in the three cases to come forward, adding he was raising his granddaughter to mirror his own actions.

“I know she was one of the future leaders – because I was raising her that way,” he explained.

