Wikipedia is introducing restrictions to prevent new and unregistered users from editing the article about economic recession. The “online encyclopedia,” which has demonstrated its leftist bias on many occasions, became the subject of intense criticism last week after editors made dozens of changes to the recession article to de-emphasize the broad consensus definition of recession — two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth — instead parroting the Biden Administration’s talking points.

The Hill reports that Wikipedia is setting restrictions today that will prevent new and unregistered users who try to edit the page about economic recession. A spokesperson for the Wikimedia Foundation said that new account users and anonymous users will be able to make changes to the English recession page but that all edits will be subject to review from volunteer editors.

