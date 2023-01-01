The Sun

ARTIFICIAL intelligence has offered a horrifying vision of what the world faces in nuclear armageddon and World War 3. Responding to prompts such as “nuclear bomb”, “war” and “apocalypse” – the AI tool produced a series of truly grim pictures which could offer a glimpse into the future. Pictures show devastated cityscapes burning with what could be nuclear fire and grim looking soldiers amongst the ruins. Mushroom clouds rise over desolate landscapes – including one seen looming beside the US Capitol building in Washington DC. Strange looking machines rumble in what the AI envisioned could be the weapons of the future And lone figures walk amongst eerie, unrecognisable hellscapes when the AI was asked who it thinks could be the “last man on earth”. Huge fireballs are seen descending towards burning cities in what could be a nuclear attack. Soldiers walk amongst ruined landscapes as aircraft, appearing to be giant quadcopter drones fly overhead. And when asked about what could happen to London, it produced what appears to be an image of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament. And another image shows what could be Oxford or Regent Street utterly deserted as its left in total ruin.

