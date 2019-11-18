FOX NEWS:

A Popeyes customer in Wisconsin received an unexpected side of mayhem when a wild brawl between employees erupted moments after he walked into a Milwaukee location of the chicken-centric chain.

“Honestly, I wasn’t even going to get the chicken sandwich,” customer Richard Fourté told Fox 6 Now of his intended order when visiting Popeyes’ on Nov. 13. Fourté said he ultimately left empty-handed, as an “out of control” brawl between workers caused chaos.

The fistfight between the staffers began around 9:30 p.m. while the restaurant was full of customers, Fourté said.