Outages were reported on Sunday by participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), leaving millions unable to use their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) cards to buy groceries at stores in some states.

SNAP subsidizes low-income families to help them purchase food using EBT, an electronic system similar to a debit card, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Down Detector, a website that tracks outages, recorded a surge in outages for SNAP EBT on Sunday afternoon. The tracker documented approximately 5,019 reports of outages at 2:50 p.m., WBRC noted.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that over 1.8 million Pennsylvanians were affected by the system shutdown.

South Carolina Social Services and the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) confirmed the outages on Twitter on Sunday.

READ MORE