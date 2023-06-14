Watching the Tuesday circus in Miami and listening to media pooh-bah pronouncements about the gravity of the moment, I recalled a conversation with a friend about the indictment of Donald Trump.

He repeated a phrase he had heard recently: “We’re not voting our way out of this.”

“This” of course is a reference to the great divide tearing America apart, and Exhibit A is a Democratic president’s willingness to use the Department of Justice as a weapon against his leading Republican rival.

There are many good reasons why no former president has ever faced criminal charges, and it’s not because they behaved as angels for the rest of their lives starting the minute they left office.

It’s because previous generations understood there had to be limits to the use of government power, or the country would tear itself to pieces every time the presidency changed hands.

But the far-left wing that has taken over the Dem Party always knows best and believes it can cancel its opponents by shutting them up or, in this case, locking them up.

As always with them, this time is different because they are morally superior people.

