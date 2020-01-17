BREITBART

Police have arrested 94 people during a massive dawn raid on the Sicilian Mafia, in connection to a scam in which the mob defrauded the European Union out of millions of euros in farm subsidies. Between 2010 and 2017 Sicilian Mafia crime families received over 10 million euros from the European Union in subsidies that were intended for farms in the province of Messina. In connection to the massive fraud, police have arrested 94 people and shut down 151 farms in one of the largest operations against clans of the Cosa Nostra (Sicilian Mafia).BTwo rival clans in Tortorici, Sicily, the Batanesi and Bontempo Scavo families, are believed by police to have conspired together in order to scam the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF) and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), according to La Repubblica.

