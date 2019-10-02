NEW YORK POST:

The victim, identified by police as 50-year-old Tushar Atre, the CEO of Atrenet, was taken from his lavish home on Pleasure Point Drive in Santa Cruz around 3 a.m. Tuesday and was last seen getting into a 2008 BMW, the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

A millionaire tech tycoon with ties to New York City was kidnapped from his oceanfront home in California and thrown into a white BMW where a dead body was later found, the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office saidWednesday.

Police received a 911 call from someone inside Atre’s home, presumed to be his girlfriend, who said two people forced Atre into her SUV, then drove off, KTVU reported.

Seven hours later, around 10 a.m., police discovered a dead body inside the vehicle 14 miles away from Atre’s home in the Santa Cruz mountains but have yet to confirm if it’s Atre, according to police and KTVU.

