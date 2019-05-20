USA TODAY

Stephen Bradley Mell had it all – a $3.8 million home, a brokerage firm, two airplanes, a helicopter, a wife and three children. But on Tuesday, he is facing the possibility of five years in federal prison and five years of supervised release after pleading guilty shortly before Christmas 2018 to charges of engaging in interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct and receiving child pornography. He is free on a $1 million bond, with his mother putting up her home on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, as security. He also agreed to surrender his pilot’s license, stay 1,000 feet away from the victim’s home and place of employment, have no use of computers and agree to take periodic polygraph tests to ensure compliance with his release on bail.

READ MORE AT USA TODAY