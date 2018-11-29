INVESTORS:

Congratulations to the leftists who’ve taken over the nation’s public education system. They’re now producing generations of Americans who know little about their own country, other than that they hate it. That’s what a new survey shows, anyway.

A new YouGov poll asked more than 1,000 people aged 14 and up about their knowledge of the country’s history and institutions, and their patriotic feelings toward the U.S. The nationwide survey, sponsored by the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness, produced some alarming results.

Basically, it found younger generations — millennials (age 22-27) and Gen Z (age 14-21) — are less likely to love and respect the country. And they’re less informed about American history, and way more likely to embrace socialism. Is that just evidence of youthful ignorance? Or is it the result of a school system that indoctrinates children in leftist ideology?

Here’s a rundown of the poll’s findings:

Not Proud Or Patriotic

The survey found that more than a quarter of millennials, and a fifth of Gen Z, say they are not proud to be an American. Among boomers, only 8% or less say they’re not proud.

When asked if America has a history we should be proud of, the share who say “yes” declines steadily with age, from 94% of the “silent generation” (those over 73), to 85% of boomers, 72% of Gen X, down to 65% of millennials and 54% of the Gen Z generation still in high school.

More than half of these high schoolers surveyed say they don’t consider themselves an American patriot. Among millennials, more than a third aren’t patriots. But among boomers, only 13% say they don’t consider themselves American patriots.

The survey also found that younger generations are more likely to approve of athletes kneeling in protest during the national anthem, and less likely to show respect for the flag.