Millennials and Gen-Z women are sharing their conversion to Islam in wake of Israel-Hamas war, with ‘leftist queer gremlin’ from Boston among those TikToking her journey

Millennial and Gen-Z women say they’ve been inspired to convert to Islam by the Israel-Hamas war – and are sharing their religious awakenings on TikTok. Recent converts say the conflict, which began with the murder of 1,200 Israelis on October 7, become a driving factor for their decision to join the Muslim faith.Experts suggested for many, the choice is the ‘ultimate rebellion against the West’.Among those sharing their journey is a self-described ‘leftist queer gremlin’ named Alex, who recently purchased a copy of the Quran – even though most interpretations of Islam take a dim view of LGBT relationships.Alex, who has begun covering her hair with a hijab in line with Islamic teachings on modesty, says she began attending pro-Palestine marches after the October 7 terror attacks and the retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

READ MORE