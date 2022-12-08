A Facebook post from a New Jersey mom complaining about sexual preference posters at her child’s elementary school prompted a shocking response from the US military.

A high-ranking US military official was called on to resign Wednesday after he responded to a Facebook post by Angela Reading, a mother and member of the Northern Burlington Board of Education, flagging her to local police for exhibiting what he described as “safety concerns.”

Lt. Col. Christopher Schilling of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, which is nearby, apparently took issue with Reading’s post alerting parents in a local Facebook group of posters hanging at the entrance of her 7-year-old’s school displaying different kinds of sexuality, including the virtues of being “polysexual.”

The posters were reportedly part of an assignment to create a “safe space” for all students to “feel good and accepted.” Kids as young as 9 years old allegedly participated in creating these posters, as detailed on the “Chaos and Control” Substack page, which first reported on the story.

Reading slammed the elementary school’s hallway display as “perverse,” arguing that “it should be illegal to expose my kids to sexual content” and provided parents with pictures of the LGBTQ-themed posters.

