Militants caused hospital blast, U.S. says early evidence shows

President Biden on Wednesday backed Israel’s contention that a Palestinian group had caused an explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people. He also announced that the Israeli government would allow critically needed aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

It was not clear whether the statements by Mr. Biden, who was in Tel Aviv, would dampen widespread anger over the war and the carnage on Tuesday at Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, which have prompted widespread anti-Israel protests from Tehran to Rabat, Morocco. Many civilians had taken shelter from Israel’s bombing campaign on the hospital grounds.

Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls Gaza and is battling Israel, blamed an Israeli airstrike without citing evidence — a claim that was widely accepted across the Middle East.

But American officials said evidence from a variety of sources pointed to a failed rocket launch aimed at Israel from within Gaza as the cause of the explosion. That was the conclusion Israeli officials began presenting on Tuesday night.

