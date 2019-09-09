FOX NEWS:

A viral video appears to show a couple exiting an airplane bathroom after spending several minutes together inside the cramped space.

Also, while the couple was doing whatever they were doing inside the bathroom, several passengers had lined up outside to wait their turn. Based on their reactions, not everyone was happy to finally learn why they had been waiting for so long.

The footage was filmed by U.S. Olympic beach volleyball player Stafford Slick, Yahoo News Australia reports. The athlete reportedly filmed the encounter and shared it to his Instagram story with the caption, “Couldn’t believe my eyes … I’ve heard the legends, but never thought I would see it in real life.”

He then used a hashtag that implied the couple had joined the infamous “mile high club” — a term for people who claim to have had sex on an airplane.