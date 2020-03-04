NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

Mike Tyson was moved to tears as he reflected on his boxing past and lamented that “those days are gone.” The iconic fighter said he feels “empty” in retirement during an emotional conversation with fellow boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard on a recent episode of the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast. “That’s the reason why I’m crying, ’cause I’m not that person no more,” Tyson said. “And I miss him.” Tyson, 53, was effusive of Leonard, whom he watching growing up, and commended him for his hard-hitting fighting style, before speaking about his own career. “I know the art of fighting,” Tyson said. “I know the art of war. That’s all I’ve ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared. That’s why they feared me when I was in the ring. I was an annihilator. That’s all I was born for. Now those days are gone. It’s empty. I’m nothing.” The Brooklyn-born boxer — an ex-Heavyweight champion — was nicknamed Iron Mike during his fighting days and was known for his powerful punches and intimidating persona. He infamously bit Evander Holyfield’s ear during a heavyweight title fight, disqualifying him.

