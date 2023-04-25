Mike Pompeo is a former U.S. Secretary of State, and former director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

President Joe Biden’s announcement that he is seeking re-election is a wake-up call to conservatives. An incredible 70% of Americans say Biden should not run again. If we can’t defeat him in 2024, what does that say about us?

Take a hard look in the mirror. If you haven’t noticed, the conservative movement is in crisis. We’re on a losing streak.

Republicans could have won the 2020 election, and we certainly should have performed far better in the 2022 midterms. But we didn’t. The urgent question that must be answered is: why?

I believe that conservatives have lost confidence in their own ideas.

We’ve been led to believe that principles don’t matter, but performances do; that celebrity is more important than substance; that punching back is more important than articulating a compelling vision for America.

And look where that has gotten us.

Since Biden’s inauguration, hard-working Americans have become poorer, our citizenry has become more polarized, and our enemies have become emboldened.

