INDY STAR:

UPLAND, Ind. — Vice President Mike Pence used a Saturday commencement address at Taylor University to urge a religious resolve among the Christian school’s graduates and faculty, dozens of whom walked out minutes before Pence began speaking.

“Throughout most of our American history it’s been pretty easy to call yourself a Christian, but things are different now,” Pence said. “Lately, it’s become acceptable, even fashionable, to malign traditional Christian beliefs. So as you prepare to leave this place and will your life on a Christ-centered, world-engaging foundation poured here at Taylor University, be prepared to stand up.”

The protest stemmed from disagreement among students, faculty and alumni about whether it was appropriate for the nondenominational Christian liberal arts school to invite the vice president, known for his conservative religious views, to speak.