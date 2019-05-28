THE GUARDIAN:

Mike Pence has told the most diverse graduating class in the history of the US Military Academy the world is “a dangerous place” and they should expect to see combat.

“Some of you will join the fight against radical Islamic terrorists in Afghanistan and Iraq,” the vice-president said.

He also said: “Some of you may even be called upon to serve in this hemisphere.”

The US is currently weighing its options regarding political upheaval in Venezuela.

Pence spoke shortly after the US announced plans to send another 1,500 troops to the Middle East to counter what the Trump administration describes as threats from Iran; as the longest war in US history churns on in Afghanistan; and on the same day the national security adviser, John Bolton, said recent missile tests by North Korea violated United Nations security council resolutions, the first time a senior US official has made such a statement.