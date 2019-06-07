BREITBART:

D.C.-based U.S.-Mexico immigration talks that Vice President Mike Pence called “good” continued Thursday as the Trump administration called on Mexico to do “more.”

“Our message to the Mexican delegation and our message to the Mexican government is: the time has come for Mexico to act decisively to work with the United States of America to assist us in enforcing our laws by enforcing their laws, by securing their border,” Vice President Pence told reporters Thursday. “We made clear to them that President [Donald] Trump is going to continue to stand firm until we bring this crisis of illegal immigration at our southern border to an end.”

“The time has come for Mexico to do more to stem the tide of illegal immigrants that are making their way north from Central American through Mexico and coming into our country. And the president has taken a strong stand,” Pence declared with a promise that the U.S. will stand firm. He said the U.S. will do so “until Mexico takes such action as is necessary to address this crisis and bring this crisis of illegal immigration at our border to an end.”