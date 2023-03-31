The Gateway Pundit reported that a Manhattan jury voted to indict President Donald Trump Thursday afternoon.

Former Vice President Mike Pence says the indictment of Donald Trump is an "outrage" in an exclusive CNN interview https://t.co/W1IxB9RW5K pic.twitter.com/eF6bII3qio — CNN (@CNN) March 31, 2023

Trump is facing 34 counts related to business fraud as CNN first reported.

Before springing this nasty surprise, the jury announced on Wednesday that they were going on a month-long break.

Former Vice President Mike Pence sat down for an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Thursday night. As one would expect, the first question from Blitzer was about the indictment of Trump.

Pence responded by calling the indictment an “outrage.”

