NTD.com:

Lindell describes it as a ‘mix of YouTube and Twitter.’

The forthcoming social media website from MyPillow’s Mike Lindell will be able to handle more than a billion users, Lindell said this week.

“I believe it will handle upwards of a billion. If it doesn’t, we will get to that capacity. I don’t think that’s exaggerated, by any means,” Lindell told The Epoch Times.

“It’s going to be the safest, secure platform. I built it expecting to be attacked.”

The platform, dubbed Frank, has a landing page but is not operational yet.

Lindell told The Epoch Times’ affiliate NTD on March 11 that the website would be up and running within two weeks.

The new hope is to launch as soon as April 5, but no later than April 12.

“The only reason for the delay is, I actually added six more servers in another location. I really want redundancy so I’ve got three different U.S. locations and another hidden one. So I’ve got, if anybody went out there to physically damage my stuff, I wanted a fourth location so that was very important to me,” Lindell told The Epoch Times.

Frank is described as a mix of YouTube and Twitter. The core idea is free speech, according to Lindell, who was banned by Twitter in January for violations of the platform’s Civic Integrity Policy and has said he’s been harmed by actions from Google.

Projections indicate Frank will draw tens of millions of users in the first week of operation, Lindell told The Epoch Times, pointing to how one of his recent documentaries was watched by 150 million people around the world.

