Mike Johnson: House Will Vote Next Week on Formalizing Joe Biden Impeachment Inquiry

The House will vote the week of December 10 on formalizing the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden to strengthen subpoena power over the stonewalling Biden administration, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) stated during a Tuesday press conference.

The vote will be a test for House Republicans, who hold a slight majority over House Democrats. The measure will need nearly all Republican support.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) opened an “impeachment inquiry” on September 12, but lawmakers did not vote to approve the measure.

to approve the measure. If the impeachment inquiry receives majority support on the House floor, the inquiry will be formally adopted, a status that Johnson says will help the House’s inquiry obtain information blocked by the White House.

