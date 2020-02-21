DAILYMAIL.COM

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s daughter Georgina is dating private investment advisor Justin Waterman, DailyMail.com can reveal

The 37-year-old professional equestrian was recently on a romantic getaway with Waterman along with their respective children in the Dominican Republic

Georgina shares a son with her ex, Olympic equestrian Ramiro Quintana

Waterman, 40, is a father of three and a partner at Summit Trail, working from the firm’s New York City office

The couple were staying at the five-star Casa de Campo Resort and Villas, with Georgina posting photos of their wholesome family trip to her Instagram

Waterman was first seen with Georgina publicly at a winter ball hosted at the New York Botanical Garden in December

