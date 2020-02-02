Breitbart:

Michael Bloomberg is making a pitch for Latino votes with an offer of $15 per hour wages — but also a flood of new Latino migrants eager to compete for jobs, apartments, and K-12 desks in Latino communities.

“I believe we can once again be a country that welcomes immigrants, values immigrants, respects immigrants, and empowers them to pursue the American Dream,” Bloomberg said in a January 30 tweet.

The conflicting policy offer reflects shared goals of the Democrat Party’s two main leadership factions: Bloomberg and other investors who are eager for imported consumers and workers, and progressives who are eager for imported pro-government voters.