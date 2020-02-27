Breitbart

Democrat presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg suggested average Americans are placed at higher risk of death or injury by having a gun in their home, during a CNN town hall on Wednesday. Bloomberg said, “You don’t want to have guns. If you have a gun in your house you’re something like 22 times as likely to get killed with a gun.” He added, “There’s domestic violence, there’s children playing, there’s accidents.” Bloomberg did not provide any substantiation of his claim that owning a gun makes someone “22 times as likely to get killed with a gun.”

