New York Post:

Mike Bloomberg has suspended his presidential campaign a day after his dismal showing on Super Tuesday — and will endorse Joe Biden, according to a report.

The former New York City mayor spent hundreds of millions of dollars on his failed campaign.

“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden,” Bloomberg said in a statement.

