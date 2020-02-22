Breitbart:

Mike Bloomberg is blaming Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for the vandalism that occurred at one of his campaign offices in Tennessee, claiming the Vermont septuagenarian’s rhetoric encourages such behavior.

Kevin Sheekey, the former New York City mayor’s campaign manager, released a statement on Friday blasting Sanders after Bloomberg’s campaign headquarters in Knoxville, Tennessee, was defaced over night. The perpetrators spray painted derogatory insults on the campaign office’s doors and hung posters juxtaposing terms—like”sexist,” “oligarch,” fascist,” and “racist”—alongside snippets from articles highlighting Bloomberg’s controversial history on race and sexual harassment.

