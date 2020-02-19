NY POST

Maybe she should’ve phoned home first? Mikaela Spielberg, 23, the daughter of legendary film director Steven Spielberg, 73, and his actress wife, Kate Capshaw, 66, revealed Wednesday that she is starring in her own solo porn videos. The Nashville, Tenn., resident also announced to the US Sun that she hopes to score an exotic dancing gig as soon as she hustles up her state stripper’s license, which is reportedly quite difficult to obtain. The “E.T.” director’s child says she told her famous folks about her close encounters of the X-rated kind over the weekend — via FaceTime.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST