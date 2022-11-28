NBC News correspondent Miguel Almaguer still has not appeared on air since his Nov. 4 report was retracted without explanation after it suggested Paul Pelosi may not have been in immediate danger when police arrived the night he was assaulted in the San Francisco home he shares with his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Almaguer, a Los Angeles-based correspondent, is typically a fixture on NBC’s “Today” and “NBC Nightly News,” but was reportedly suspended when his stunning report was mysteriously retracted without explanation.

David DePape allegedly broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco home around 2 a.m. Oct. 28, snuck into the master bedroom and found Paul Pelosi asleep. He is accused of demanding to know the House speaker’s whereabouts and threatening to break her kneecaps with a hammer – but she was in Washington, D.C., at the time.

