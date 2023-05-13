Migrants released into the United States with dubious asylum claims will enjoy a massive backlog in the nation’s immigration court system as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) schedules hearings as far out as a decade from now.

This week, President Joe Biden ended the Title 42 public health authority that was used for more than three years at the U.S.-Mexico border to remove close to three million illegal aliens and send them back to their native countries.

As a result, Biden’s DHS has implemented an expansive Catch and Release network that includes releasing border crossers into the U.S. interior with Notices to Appear (NTAs) in federal immigration court.

In some cases, as independent journalist Tayler Hansen reported, migrants are being given NTAs to appear before an immigration judge in 2026 and 2027:

In addition to issuing border crossers NTAs, the Biden administration had also issued Notices to Report (NTRs) for months — paperwork that effectively asks migrants to report, eventually, to a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office and then to receive a court date.

