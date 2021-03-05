Fox News:

Migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday were photographed wearing T-shirts in support of President Biden at the San Ysidro crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state.

One apparent migrant held up a poster that read, “Biden, please let us in!”

Prospective U.S. residents and progressive Democrats are hoping the new president will implement more lenient immigration policies than former President Trump, though some politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have expressed concern with Biden’s use of migrant holding facilities at the border.

There has been a recent surge in the number of unaccompanied minors arriving at the U.S. border from Mexico, according to The Wall Street Journal, though the Biden administration has rejected the term “crisis” to describe the situation.

The president is working to process as many as 25,000 asylum seekers who were forced to wait in Mexico under the Trump administration’s “Remain-in-Mexico” policy under the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) program.

More at Fox News