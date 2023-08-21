Migrants Transferred from Bronx Hotel to Queens Village Tents — Locals Protest Move

Migrant asylum seekers staying at a Bronx hotel in New York City were promptly evicted on Thursday and taken to a soft-sided shelter in Queens Village, according to one of those moved. Despite recent protests by local residents concerned about the arrival of an expected 1,000 single adult migrants, the transfers from the Bronx hotel began Thursday afternoon. Migrants were bused in, taken to an intake room, and processed into the facility by New York City homeless shelter staff members.

The shelter, near the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens, has been the site of protests carried out by residents near the shelter who are unhappy with the expected arrival of up to 1,000 single adult migrants being transferred from New York City hotels. According to Mayor Eric Adams, single adult migrants are moving from the hotels to make way for migrant family units. Breitbart Texas received photographs of the migrant transfer process from a Venezuelan migrant formerly residing at the Bronx hotel. Danny, an asylum seeker from Venezuela, told Breitbart Texas he received written notice of transfer from the hotel on Wednesday. Danny, who entered the United States near Brownsville, Texas, traveled to New York City and was housed in the Bronx hotel. He had found employment with a commercial cleaning company. The Venezuelan migrant says he will probably be forced to quit his employment after his move to the shelter in Queens. The written notice of transfer in Spanish, signed by Erika Pula, a program director at the New York City contracted shelter system, informed Migrants they would be moved from the hotel to an undisclosed shelter in Queens on Saturday.

READ MORE