BREITBART:

Whether Title 42 ends or not, migrants say they are tired of waiting and surged across the Rio Grande into the Eagle Pass, Texas, area of operations. As many as 3,600 crossed so far this weekend — eclipsing last weekend’s total of just over 2,800 migrant apprehensions in the Del Rio Sector — according to a source operating within U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol officials called in all available agents in Eagle Pass on Sunday as increasing numbers of migrants crossed the border illegally from Mexico into Texas. Sunday evening, a large group of more than 250 migrants crossed near Normandy, Texas, while others streamed across into Eagle Pass.

Another group of approximately 300 migrants are crossing the border as this article published. And at a nearby hydro plant, agents found another large group of 100 migrants. That brings the total to more than 700 migrant apprehensions in a couple of hours on Sunday evening.

Agents identified most of the migrants crossing on Sunday evening as Honduran nationals. Some Colombian migrants also crossed.

