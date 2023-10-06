Migrants tell New York Mayor Eric Adams they are still coming to New York despite his warnings not to come to ‘overcrowded’ city

Nothing and no one is going to stop Genso Perez from realizing his dream of reaching New York and opening an import/export business. Not Donald Trump’s border wall, not the Mexican police who dumped him off a train, and certainly not Eric Adams, the mayor of New York who is just up the road in Central Mexico telling migrants not to come to his overcrowded city.’I don’t care if the place is crowded,’ said the laughing Venezuelan at a shelter about an hour’s drive from where Adams was receiving a honorary degree.

‘I want to be part of the crowd. I want to be one of many.’This is what Adams is up against during his four-day trip to Central and Southern America. He has come with a message that his city is full and cannot cope with more arrivals seeking a better life.

