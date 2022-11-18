A group of migrants being held in a deportation centre in the southern French city of Perpignan are alleged to have set the detention facility on fire this week after what was claimed to be a coordinated action.

The group of migrants detained at the Administrative Detention Center of Perpignan are alleged to have set fire to several mattresses on Tuesday evening, with smoke seen emanating from one of the facilities buildings at around 7:15 pm.

L’équipe ALLIANCE PN s’est déplacée auprès des collègues. Par chance, aucun policier de la garde n’a été blessé, nous tenons d’ailleurs à mettre en avant leur réactivité qui a permis de sécuriser rapidement les lieux.@alliancepolice @Prefet66 @GDarmanin pic.twitter.com/nf16PK1atv — Alliance Police Nationale 66 (@police_66) November 15, 2022

Five police officers who were at the scene were able to evacuate the 24 people being held at the detention centre, most of them illegal immigrants, and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, the French news website Actu reports.

As the migrants were being evacuated, other fires appeared in other buildings of the facility. Local firefighters fought the blazes, while the Mayor of Perpignan, populist National Rally (RN) member Louis Aliot, and other officials arrived on the scene.

The Alliance Police Union released footage of the fires on Twitter and stated, ” Luckily, no police guards were injured, we would also like to highlight their responsiveness which made it possible to quickly secure the place.”

