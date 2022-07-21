Some of the migrants who Mayor Eric Adams says are overloading the city’s homeless shelters have no ties to the Big Apple — but were still directed here by President Biden’s administration, The Post has learned.

Outside a city Department of Homeless Services intake center in The Bronx, Veronica Prada, 28, said Wednesday that she, her husband and their four kids left their native Venezuela on April 26 and crossed the US-Mexico border into San Antonio, Texas, on July 11.

They were greeted by Border Patrol agents who took them and other migrants to a processing facility where immigration officials gave the family information on how to apply for asylum and an Aug. 23 appointment with an immigration lawyer in The Bronx, although Prada told The Post she and her husband didn’t ask to go to New York.

A Catholic church in San Antonio gave them food, clothing and other items, and put them on a bus to another Catholic church in Washington, DC, she said.

